Curfew relaxed for 16 hours on Saturday in Dibrugarh: Assam Govt

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The state government on Friday said that curfew will be relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10 PM in Dibrugarh district.

"Restriction imposed on all country spirit shops and other establishments retailing liquor has also been relaxed. Sale of liquor will be allowed only from 12 noon to 4 pm," the government said.

Dibrugarh was placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

