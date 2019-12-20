Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The state government on Friday said that curfew will be relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10 PM in Dibrugarh district.
"Restriction imposed on all country spirit shops and other establishments retailing liquor has also been relaxed. Sale of liquor will be allowed only from 12 noon to 4 pm," the government said.
Dibrugarh was placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)
Curfew relaxed for 16 hours on Saturday in Dibrugarh: Assam Govt
ANI | Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:01 IST
