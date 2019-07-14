Cuttack: Woman journalist stages dharna against BJD lawmaker

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): A woman journalist, who had filed a complaint against BJD lawmaker Anubhav Mohanty and his kin for allegedly abusing and harassing her, staged a 'dharna' at Purighat Police Station here on Sunday.

She demanded action against the MP and cited threat to her life.

The case was registered against Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, his younger brother Anuprash and the MP's filmstar wife Barsha Priyadarshini on June 13, following the journalist's complaint.

The BJD leader has rejected the accusations against him and his family members. (ANI)

