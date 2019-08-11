Congress leader KC Venugopal addressing a press conference in New Dehli on Saturday.
Congress leader KC Venugopal addressing a press conference in New Dehli on Saturday.

CWC asks govt to allow political parties to visit J-K

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 00:13 IST

New Delhi, Aug 10 (ANI) The Congress Working Committee on Saturday expressed "serious concern" over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir including "reports of clampdown and news blackout" and urged the government to allow a delegation of political parties to visit the state.
In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) also expressed "serious concern about arrest and detention of entire political leadership in Jammu & Kashmir".
"The Congress Working Committee calls upon the Government to act in a transparent fashion and forthwith permit a delegation of opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution said.
The resolution was passed after a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) here which chose Sonia Gandhi as the new interim president of the party to succeed Rahul Gandhi who had resigned after the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle. (ANI)

