Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo/ANI
CWC should choose young leader as Congress President: Capt Amarinder

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 12:56 IST

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to choose a "young leader", who has a connect with the masses in place of Rahul Gandhi.
"After the unfortunate decision of Rahul Gandhi to quit, hope to see another dynamic youth leader as INC president to galvanise party. Urge CWC to take note of young India's need for a young leader, aligned to aspirations of its large youth population and with grassroots connect," he said in a tweet.
Earlier on June 3, the Punjab CM had expressed the hope that Gandhi will return to take charge of the party in future.
His statements came after Gandhi has said he has quit as the party chief stressing that "accountability is critical for the future growth" of the organisation.
The CWC is likely to meet next week to decide on the new President to end the deepening leadership crisis in the party after Gandhi resigned from the post, owning responsibility for the Lok Sabha poll debacle.
Sources in the party said that Congress leaders are deliberating to find out a suitable replacement of Gandhi. They, however, are yet to reach any conclusion.
Congress has also made it clear that Gandhi will continue to discharge his duties as party chief until the CWC accepts his resignation.
Six senior party leaders will soon sit together to decide the date of the next meeting of the CWC, the party's top decision-making body, to decide on the new party chief, sources said.
"The process of selection of a new president will start soon. Congress cannot be without its President for long," a CWC member said.
The leader also ruled out any possibility of Rahul Gandhi taking back his decision to step down from the post.
An interim president with rich experience of Congress as well as of Indian politics could be appointed until a new president is elected, sources added. (ANI)

