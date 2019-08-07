CWC slams Modi govt for abrogating Article 370, says rights of state was violated

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 03:08 IST

Was waiting to see this day in my lifetime: Sushma thanks PM...

New Delhi (India), August 7 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in her last tweet just hours before her demise, saying that she had been waiting to see this day in her lifetime.