CWC unanimous about Sonia Gandhi as interim president till new chief elected: KH Muniyappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday unanimously decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the interim president and elections for the new chief will be conducted as soon as possible, said Congress leader and CWC member KH Muniyappa.

Talking to ANI after the CWC meeting which went on for over seven hours he said, "Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee."

He further refuted that there were any differences of opinion within the party over the leadership.

"There is no different opinion on leadership and even Ghulam Nabi Azad ji, Mukul Wasnik ji and Anand Sharma ji have given in writing that there is no dispute on leadership," he said.

"The view of the CWC was that their points could have been discussed in the committee itself, instead of writing a letter," he added.

Muniyappa further said that he and many others want Rahul Gandhi to "lead the party and fight against the communal forces like BJP."

The key CWC meeting was called after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, other party leaders including Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Amarinder Singh, Mallikarjun Kharge, PL Punia, KC Venugopal and AK Antony were present in the virtual meeting.

Earlier, sources said that Sonia Gandhi is likely to offer resignation from the post in the meeting.

