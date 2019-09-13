Congress leader D K Shivakumar (File photo)
Congress leader D K Shivakumar (File photo)

D K Shivakumar presented before Delhi court on expiry of his ED custody

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress leader D K Shivakumar was presented before a Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Friday at the end of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand period.
Shivakumar was arrested by the law enforcement agency late evening on September 3, after which he was sent to the ED's custody for 10 days by a Delhi court.
A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.
The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.
The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilize the unaccounted cash. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:32 IST

I believe Pakistan will not be on world map again, says Indresh Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday stepped up its attack against Pakistan, with its ideologue Indresh Kumar stating that the country would crumble under the ongoing 'separatist movements' and India would celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary in Lah

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:27 IST

We have done it, yet again: ABVP on DUSU polls victory

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday thanked the students for making the organisation win in the recently held Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:22 IST

Prasad to hold roundtable with CEOs from electronics industry

New Delhi, Sep 13 (ANI): Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will hold round-table discussion here on September 16 about opportunities and challenges before the electronics industry as also its expectations from the government so that the sector can

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:18 IST

BJP leaders hit out at Kejriwal for Odd-Even scheme, say centre...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday termed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to implement traffic rationing odd-even rule as a "political stunt" aimed at "fooling people".

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:16 IST

Four people drown in Yamuna following Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Four people drowned in Yamuna river after they decided to take a bath in the river following a Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their house in Nihal Vihar of Delhi's Nangloi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:13 IST

Karnataka: People throng RTO office following amended Motor Vehicles Act

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Scores of people could be seen queuing up at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here on Friday, following the recent imposition of the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:09 IST

ED seeks additional 5 day custody of D K Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought additional five-day custody of D K Shivakumar in connection with a money laundering case as it needed to confront the Congress leader with latest facts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:07 IST

No issue between Shiv Sena, BJP over seat-sharing: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said there was no issue with ally BJP over seat-sharing for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 17:01 IST

India committed towards land restoration: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar asserted here in a conference organized by United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) on Friday that India is committed for its actions in the country to ensure that more degra

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:55 IST

New Parliament building to come up by 2024: Puri

New Delhi [India], Sep 13 (ANI): The national capital is likely to have a new Parliament building in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:52 IST

Couple killed over extra-marital affair, bodies hanged from tree

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The bodies of a man and a woman, said to be involved in an extra-marital affair, were found hanging from a tree in Iguni village of Paraiya, Gaya, apparently after being murdered.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:48 IST

Bhima Koregaon: Bombay HC dismisses activist Gautam Navlakha's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha seeking quashing of FIR filed against him by Pune Police in alleged connection with Bhima Koregaon case.

Read More
iocl