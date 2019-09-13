D K Shivakumar presented before Delhi court on expiry of his ED custody

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Congress leader D K Shivakumar was presented before a Special court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Friday at the end of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand period.

Shivakumar was arrested by the law enforcement agency late evening on September 3, after which he was sent to the ED's custody for 10 days by a Delhi court.

A money laundering case was registered by the agency against him in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.

The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilize the unaccounted cash. (ANI)

