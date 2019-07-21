D Raja appointed new General Secretary of CPI

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): D Raja was elected as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday. He replaces S Sudhakar Reddy, who had been at the party's top post since 2012.

On Sunday, CPI National Council, party's highest decision-making body, unanimously approved the appointment of Raja as General Secretary of the party after a two-day long meeting.

D Raja, 70, is a sitting Member of the Rajya Sabha. He is currently serving his second term in the Upper House of parliament after being elected in 2013 from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Raja was the CPI's secretary since 1994. (ANI)

