D Raja urges Left parties to protest against Donald Trump's visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Thursday urged all Left parties "to protest against the visit of American President Donald Trump" to India.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the government of India instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy is succumbing to the pressures of US imperialist power while the US is continuing to imposing its hegemonic policies on the world along with its brazen hostilities towards Cuba, Palestine, Iran and others," said Raja.

The CPI general secretary further said that the National Secretariat of CPI has called upon all party units to organize protests all over the country.

Trump will be arriving on February 24 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat and on the following day he will proceed to New Delhi. (ANI)

