Dadra-Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha bypoll: Over 75 pc voter turnout recorded till 7 pm

Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman- Diu [India], October 31 (ANI): The voter turnout in the by-elections of the Dadar and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency was recorded to be 75 .51 per cent till 7 pm on Saturday.

The parliamentary constituency by-poll was necessitated due to the death of the sitting MP (Independent) Mohan Delkar. He was found hanging at a hotel in Mumbai on February 23 this year.

The counting of votes for Dadar and Nagar Haveli will take place on November 2.

Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar has contested for the seat as a Shiv Sena candidate against BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi.

In the 2019 elections, Mohan Delkar had won by defeating the then sitting BJP MP Natubhai Patel by a thin margin of 9,001 votes. (ANI)