Dalit BJP MP denied entry to a temple in Tumakuru

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) M P A Narayanaswamy was denied entry to a village temple in Tumakuru by members of Yadava community as he is a Dalit, according to eyewitnesses.

The incident took place at Gollarahatti of Paramanahalli village in Tumkur district on Monday.

"We have traditions. There is a history of incidents. So people said he should not be allowed," said a local resident Nagaraj.

Narayanaswamy, who represents Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency, had gone to see the problems of the village for development works. He went there with a plan for road construction work and to set up a clean drinking water plant.

The leader later returned back. (ANI)

