Data Centre among top priorities of foreign investors in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 8 (ANI): To garner massive investment in the state to turn it into an economy of USD 1 trillion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's team conducted roadshows in 21 cities of 16 countries. Resultantly, 108 MoUs worth Rs 7.12 lakh crores were signed, which will generate employment for 7 lakh youth in UP, according to a government statement.

In terms of investment, out of 25 sectors, foreign visitors have shown keen interest in five sectors, including Data Centre, Logistics Park, Renewable Energy, Apparel and Textile and Film City, a government release stated.

The first choice of foreign investors in these sectors is to make the state a data center hub, for which they have expressed their desire to invest more than Rs 17,000 crores. Meanwhile, the second priority is the logistics park, where investment of over Rs 16.5k crores has been attained.

Impressed by the policies of the Yogi government, the first data centre is ready in Greater Noida of the state. During the road shows in Singapore and Australia, Global State Capital Pvt. Ltd. expressed the desire to invest Rs 8,260 crores to build a data center in the state and Star Consortium Pvt. Ltd. finalized the MoU with the state government related to the investment of Rs 1000 crores.

Not only this, during the road shows in UK and USA, Sify International agreed to invest Rs 8,300 crores in this sector. Looking at these figures, the maximum number of foreign investors have taken steps to develop the state as a data center hub by investing Rs 17,560 crore, informed the government.



Foreign investors have placed the logistics park as the second priority out of the 25 sectors. In this, MoUs related to investment of Rs 16,810 crore have been signed. During the tour of Canada and USA, an investment of over Rs 8,200 crores was attained.

Moreover, Rs 1,000 crore will be invested in the logistics service for the roadshows in Singapore and Australia. Universal Success Pvt. Ltd. has decided to construct a logistics park with an investment of Rs 5,100 crores. On the other hand, during the tour of UK and USA, Best Buy Trucking has signed MoU to open Logistics BPO and Training Center.

Foreign companies have preferred renewable energy as the third number in the field of investment in the state. During the roadshow in UAE, Aastha Green Energy Ventures Pvt. Ltd. agreed on investing Rs 4,480 crores, Shree Siddharth Infratech & Services has made an action plan to spend Rs 8,000 crores in the state. on the other hand, Boson Energy SA has decided to spend Rs 1,000 crores during road shows in Germany, Belgium and Sweden.

Along with this, Geothermal Core Inc will set up a renewable energy plant with Rs 820 crores. Resultantly, foreign investors will invest about Rs 14,300 crores in the field of renewable energy.

The fourth priority of foreign investors includes apparel and textile. During the tour of Japan and South Korea, Japan India Industry Promotion Association has signed an MoU worth Rs 2500 crore and Nisenken Quality Evaluation Center signed an MoU of Rs 10,000 crores. Resultantly, foreign investment of a total of Rs 12,500 crores has been achieved in this area, said the statement.

The film industry stands on the fifth as during roadshows in Germany, Belgium and Sweden, International Group AB decided to invest Rs 10,000 crore for the Film City in the state. (ANI)

