Daughters of UP have decided that they will not let previous govts come back to power: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Stating that the entire country is a witness to the development that has taken place in Uttar Pradesh under the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that daughters of Uttar Pradesh have decided that they will not let the previous governments come back to power.

Addressing the people at the launch of 'Kanya Sumangala Yojana' in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Prime Minister said, "Right now I got the privilege of transferring crores of rupees to the accounts of more than 1 lakh beneficiary daughters of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana. This scheme will benefit the daughters of the state. Most of the beneficiaries are those girls who did not even have accounts until some time ago. But today they have the power of digital banking. Now daughters of Uttar Pradesh have decided that they will not let the previous governments come back to power."

Attacking the Opposition over the issue of woman empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Union Cabinet has taken a decision to increase the marriageable age of women from 18 years to 21 years but some people are troubled with the decision.

"The double engine government is working relentlessly to empower the future of daughters without any discrimination and favouritism. The central government has taken a decision. Earlier the age of marriage for sons was 21 years, but for daughters, it was only 18 years."

"Daughters wanted that they should get time for pursuing studies, to progress and get equal opportunities. Efforts are being made to raise the age of marriage to 21 years for daughters. The country is taking this decision for the daughters, but people can see some are troubled by this decision," he stated.

Referring to the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, Prime Minister said the Centre has tried to awaken the consciousness of the society through the campaign to prevent female foeticide.

"Over 30 lakh houses in Uttar Pradesh have been built under PM Awas Yojana and about 25 lakh houses are registered in women's name. For generations, women did not have any property here but today they own the entire house. This is what true women empowerment is," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at the historical city.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)