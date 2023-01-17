Day 2 of Chintan Shivir: Rajasthan CM Gehlot holds review of development projects

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of various state government departments and planned on the upcoming projects on the second and the last day of Chintan Shivir at Jaipur.

Various government departments including Urban Development department, Rural Development Department, Housing department and Revenue department among others were reviewed and the roadmap of the upcoming projects were discussed.

The second day of the Chintan Shivir began with the presentation of CM Gehlot where he highlighted the achievements of Urban Development department. Later he discussed the work done under the budget and manifesto.

"Today is the second day of Chintan Shivir in OTS and in this camp, we are reviewing the achievements of the government in the last 4 years. We discussed where are we in the promises made under the public manifesto and the budget announcement. We are discussing where have we reached, our achievements and upcoming projects," Gehlot said on his official Twitter handle.

In this session, the functionality and work of other departments like Housing department, Youth and Sports and Affairs Department, Food industry, Tourism, Transport, Art and Culture along with Disaster Relief Departments will be discussed later today.



Along with the ministers of the concerned departments, top officers associated with the departments are also present in the Chintan Shivir and take active participation in the discussion led by CM Gehlot.

"I am happy that most of the ministers have given their respective performance for the ministry as well as for themselves and efforts have been made to see how the budget announcements have been fulfilled, how most of the parts of the public manifesto have been completed. More talks are being held today regarding the remaining departments," Gehlot wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Gehlot spoke on various issues including the paper leak case and said that his government is taking action against the perpetrators in the paper leak case.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok-Gehlot on Monday chaired the two-day Chintan Shivir in Jaipur.

All Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State attended the Chintan Shivir, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Ministers of Education, Medical, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry gave detailed presentations of their Departments and discussed the roadmap. (ANI)

