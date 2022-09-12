Day 6 of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra continued on day 6 on Monday on its Kerala leg, which would last 19 days.

During the fifth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign, party leader Rahul Gandhi visited a local resident's house in Kerala.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture with the local residents, in the photo caption he mentioned that he interacted with the people over a cup of tea.

His tweet read, "Today at Rathish's house, there was a lot of talk over evening tea, and got a lot of love. Just like that every evening, every family gathers. Our India is also one family."



Earlier on the fifth day of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi halted at a tea shop in Kunnathuvila near Udayankulamgara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari National Highway.

Gandhi stopped at the shop while he was taking a break. The owner of the shop Stanly was pleasantly surprised to see the Congress leader stepping into his shop.

Stanly said that he had heard of the passing of the foot march through his shop's route, however, it was beyond his expectation that Gandhi would stop at his shop for snacks.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on Sunday reached Parassala, a small town located near the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.



From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders, and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying together. Sleeping beds, toilets, and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of place.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi came under sharp attack from the BJP over a video of his "conversation" with controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah on Friday during a break in Bharat Jodo Yatra with BJP leaders asking if it is 'Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons'.

Further, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Jodhpur, also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader is leading a campaign to unite the nation- the Bharat Jodo Yatra "wearing a foreign T-shirt".

Earlier, BJP had also attacked the Congress on social media, claiming that Rahul Gandhi, who has been raising the issue of inflation during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', was himself wearing a T-shirt worth Rs 41,257 and that too of a foreign brand when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the mission of 'Make-in-India'.

Shah also referred to the "India is not a nation" remark in Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament. (ANI)

