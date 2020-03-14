Day after release, Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar in sub-jail in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): National Conference president Farooq Abdullah met his son and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday in the sub-jail in Srinagar where the latter has been under detention for a couple of months.

Farooq was released from detention on Friday after the Centre has issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief, who was detained under the Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah told media persons: "Today I don't have words. I am free today. Now, I will be able to go to Delhi and attend Parliament and speak for you all."

The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Farooq was under house arrest for several months.

Many mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir including Farooq's son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been also put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region. (ANI)

