BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav speaking at a meeting in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav speaking at a meeting in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

Death of Article 370 means strengthening of India's unity, integrity: Ram Madhav

ANI | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:59 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said more than six weeks after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, people are still celebrating the move across the country because it unified and strengthened India.
"It is more than six weeks that the provisions of Article 370 have been revoked and people are still rejoicing across the country due to the fact that India has now become one. The death of Article 370 means the further strengthening of India's unity and integrity," Madhav said at a meeting here.
Parliament had last month revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.
Attacking opposition leaders who had criticised the central government's move, Madhav said it was mostly due to their lack of understanding and knowledge on the Kashmir issue.
"There are mourners also who are complaining about it too. Here too the DMK is criticising the government. The Congress and others too have done the same. It is because they are knowledge-proof. Just like waterproof watches where water cannot enter, the politicians are knowledge-proof in whom knowledge just cannot enter," he said in a light-hearted jibe at the leaders.
"DMK chief Stalin had termed it the most anti-democratic stance, this coming from a leader whose party is a family enterprise. Their statements cannot be taken seriously, they do not believe in it," he said attacking DMK. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:19 IST

Jharkhand: One person loses his life, 2 critically injured in...

Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, three people were beaten by a mob of villagers over the suspicion of selling banned meat here, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) AV Homkar on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:18 IST

Hyderabad: Woman dies after chunks from Ameerpet metro station...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A 26-year-old woman lost her life after a piece of plaster from a wall fell on her at the Ameerpet metro station here, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Thirupatanna of the Panjagutta division on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:16 IST

KCR govt spent funds without Assembly approval: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Telangana BJP chief K Laxman on Sunday accused the state government of spending funds without taking the approval of the State Assembly.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:06 IST

We confident of winning Bijepur by-polls: BJP Odisha chief

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): The BJP is confident of winning the by-elections on the Bijepur Assembly seat, said Odisha BJP state unit president Basanta Kumar Panda on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:04 IST

PM opts for staple jacket-kurta combo for 'Howdy Modi!'

Houston (Texas) [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for his staple ensemble for the mega event 'Howdy Modi!' in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:04 IST

BJP leaders, netizens change their profile pictures on Twitter...

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid the euphoric atmosphere at the Howdy Modi! event in Houston, netizens including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have changed their profile pictures on Twitter to 'Howdy Modi! logo in order to express their exhilaration.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:00 IST

Pak national's arrest causes panic in border village near Jammu

RS Pura (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Panic gripped the RS Pura on Saturday after a Pakistani national was apprehended from a village near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:59 IST

Punjab Police bust Pakistan-backed terror module

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Police have busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 22:18 IST

Twitterati can't keep calm about Howdy Modi! event

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Twitter is abuzz with the netizens showcasing their excitement for the Howdy Modi! event being organised in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Union Minister Jitendra Singh compares Kashmir lockdown to Emergency

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In an apparent comparison between the Kashmiri lockdown and past period of emergency, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the detained leaders of the valley will be released in lesser duration than what Atal Bihari Vajpayee and other l

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:40 IST

Digvijaya Singh hits out at PM Modi, FM for 'killing' small traders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the Centre has reduced the corporate tax rate but taxes have not been lowered for small traders of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:29 IST

Ajmer: 8 dead, 20 injured in bus-truck accident

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Eight people were killed and more than 20 other passengers were injured when their bus collided with a truck near Lamana village here on Sunday.

Read More
iocl