Death sentence of Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case not commuted: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said in Lok Sabha that death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has not been commuted.

"The sentence has not been commuted," Shah said while addressing the Parliamentarians in the Lower House.

He also urged the MPs not to go by media reports which have stated that the Home Ministry has recommended "commuting" the death sentence of Rajoana and the communication had been sent to Punjab government and Chandigarh administration.

Shah made the remarks after the matter was raised by the Congress member and the grandson of late Beant Singh, Ravneet Singh Bittu during the question hour in the lower house.

The Congress leader demanded that the death sentence should be given to those convict involved in heinous cases against women and added that Rajoana's death sentence was sought to be commuted. (ANI)