Harsimrat Kaur Badal during debate on Jallianwala Bagh bill (Source: LSTV)
Harsimrat Kaur Badal during debate on Jallianwala Bagh bill (Source: LSTV)

Debate on Jallianwala Bagh bill sees Congress, NDA sparring on role in freedom struggle

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The debate in Lok Sabha on Friday on a bill that seeks to remove the Congress President as a trustee of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial trust saw members of treasury and opposition benches making accusations against each other over the contributions in the freedom struggle.
The bill was moved for passage in the House by Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who said there should not be politicisation of institutions but their nationalisation.
The bill also saw opposition and ruling side members differing over the purported remarks of a princely state ruler related to the tragic incident in 1919 in which over 1,000 persons were killed.
While Congress member Gurjeet Singh Aujla accused the BJP and organisations linked to it of not having had a role in the freedom struggle, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal hit back at the Congress and raked up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She said that the
had sent a telegram to General Dyer, who had ordered firing on innocent people in Amritsar, that his action was "correct" and had been approved by the Governor General.
The minister showed some photographs and claimed she was citing history. "I did not write this history. It is recorded," she said.
Congress members strongly objected to her remarks saying that she cannot take names and speak about a person in high office without giving adequate notice.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Badal, who belongs to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), had not taken any names.
"He (Aujla) has named RSS. He has taken the name of Dr Hedgewar. You have to listen now. There is no option for you," the minister said.
The Speaker said he will look at the records and remove anything objectionable said by Aujla against any member from the ruling side.
Raking up the 1984 riots, Badal said Congress had made one of the leaders against whom allegations had been made as a chief minister.
"How did the riots happen? Which Prime Minister said that if a big tree falls, earth shakes?" she asked.
The minister also said that military action in the Akal Takht premises was ordered by a former Congress prime minister.
She also objected to some names taken by Aujla, who is an MP from Amritsar. "He should show proof," she said.
Aujla accused the BJP-led government of trying to rewrite history and of trying to obliterate contributions of Congress.
He said Congress leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel had spent long years in British jails during the freedom struggle. "The name of Congress is there because its leaders made the sacrifice," he said.
Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Aujla said members of the Nehru-Gandhi family had made sacrifices before and after the Independence.
Opposing the bill, he asked what was the "compulsion" of tje government" in wanting to remove the Congress President as a trustee and alleged that the BJP wants to promote members of its ideology.
DMK member Dayanidhi Maran said he was "ashamed to see the scenes" in the House.
"Why are we wasting useful parliament time in rewriting history? Let's proceed," he said.
Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy opposed the bill and said the trust to manage the Jallianwala National Memorial was set up by Mahatma Gandhi.
"Why should the government after 68 years remove the Congress President as a member," he asked.
Roy said the Congress was not the same as it was in the pre-Independence era but it is the successor organization. He accused the BJP-led government of "trying to promote Sangh Parivar style of history" saying it was against national ethos.
Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule said she was disappointed at Badal's remarks though she was her personal friend.
She said it was not right to look at history in isolation and added that Indians go to London even though Britishers ruled the country.
The bill seeks to amend the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Act, 1951.
The bill amends a provision in the Act to remove the President of the Indian National Congress as a trustee and notes that when there is no Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the leader of the single largest opposition party will be a trustee.
The bill also allows the central government to terminate the term of a nominated trustee before the expiry of the period of his term. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:26 IST

Life in Vadodara limps back to normalcy

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): Life in Vadodara was seen limping back to normalcy after torrential rains had caused a flood-like situation in the city. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were seen carrying out rescue operations in various localities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

RSS-BJP to hold coordination meeting in September

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The RSS and the BJP leadership will hold a three-day coordination meeting between from September 7 in Pushkar in Rajasthan to brainstorm on the current issues and seek better coordination between them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:53 IST

Confirmed inputs about terrorists from Pak trying to disrupt...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday said that they got confirmed intelligence inputs that terrorists from Pakistan were planning to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra by carrying out attacks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:37 IST

SC dismisses PIL seeking compulsory voting in general elections

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a direction for compulsory voting in general elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:26 IST

Arms license of Unnao rape accused Sengar not yet suspended; a...

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): District Magistrate Devender Kumar Pandey on Friday said that the arms license of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has not been suspended because it is a judicial matter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:24 IST

Pak Army mine found, Amarnath Yatra was on target, says Army

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday said that Pakistan terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces even recovered a Pakistan Ordnance factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:22 IST

Cong calls all frontal organisations to discuss Rajiv Gandhi's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Congress has called for a meeting of its all frontal organisations to discuss the preparations regarding the commemoration of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's 75th birth anniversary, which falls on August 20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:15 IST

Rampur: Police sends notice to Azam Khan, asks him to travel...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Police has sent a notice to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan requesting him to stop moving around without the bodyguards allotted to him by the administration.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:06 IST

Uttarakhand Government turns to technology to ensure smooth...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The recently concluded Kanwar Yatra witnessed unique technological interventions used for the first time by Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in rescue operations and to minimise accidents.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:04 IST

Doctors' stir over NMC bill enters day 2, health services crippled

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Medical facilities and healthcare services have been affected for the second consecutive day in the national capital as thousands of doctors have shut down their services in protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:03 IST

Passing UAPA Amendment Bill will be a monumental error: Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Former Home Minister P Chidambaram on Friday termed "unconstitutional" the amendment brought in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to designate a person as a terrorist and said it will be struck down in the court of law as it violates an individual's liberty. Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:03 IST

Opposition lashes out at Jagan' on his trip to Jerusalem;

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): BJP and TDP on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy over the Andhra Pradesh government incurring expenses over his security on his Jerusalem trip with his family.

Read More
iocl