"Deciding to resign from MLA's post" NCP's Jitendra Awhad after Thane Police files molestation case against him

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad for allegedly molesting a woman during an event on Sunday, according to the Thane Police.

A woman lodged an FIR against Awhad in a molestation case. She alleged that when the new bridge was being inaugurated in Mumbra, MLA Awhad had touched her with the wrong intention.

Mumbra Police has registered an FIR against Awhad under section 354 on the complaint of the woman.

"We have received the complaint, a case has been registered. The matter is being seriously investigated," the police said.

According to the complainant on November 13, the work on the bridge was going on for a long time to solve the traffic problem in Mumbra. The bridge was to be inaugurated after the construction was completed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had come to participate in this program. During the inauguration, MLA Awhad touched her.



The victim woman alleged that MLA Jitendra Awhad touched her when she was going to meet the Chief Minister.

Following the registration of the FIR, the NCP workers created a ruckus at the Mumbra police station and burnt tyres.

Awhad alleged that the police have registered false cases against him and that he will fight against "police brutality".

He said that he has decided to resign as an MLA.

"Police registered 2 false cases against me in 72 hours. I will fight against police brutality. I am deciding to resign from the post of MLA. We can't witness the murder of democracy," Awhad said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

