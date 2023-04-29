"Decision only after talks with everyone": Nitish Kumar on opposition unity

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again retorted that he is having talks with several people while it is underway with some other leaders of like-minded parties for uniting Opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre for Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

"I have told you earlier that we held talks with several people and talks are yet to be done with some others. After that, it will be decided what needs to be done. For now, elections are underway and many of the parties are busy with that once it gets over after that discussion will take place. Some are saying (to hold opposition meeting) in Patna but it will be decided after talking with everyone," said Bihar CM while interacting with reporters on Saturday.



Earlier, Kumar reached Lucknow to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on April 24. That time Samajwadi Party's National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav also remained present in the meeting.

Later, Kumar left for West Bengal to meet his counterpart Mamata Banerjee at her office in the State secretariat 'Nabanna' in Kolkata. Earlier on April 12, Nitish Kumar had met with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

The efforts are seen as the major step to laying the groundwork for a grand Opposition alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

