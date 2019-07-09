Congress leader KH Muniyappa (File Photo)
Congress leader KH Muniyappa (File Photo)

Decision to make all ministers quit to save coalition govt, says K H Muniyappa

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:56 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Monday said that the decision to make all the ministers reign from the cabinet was made to "save" the coalition government in the state.
"We have taken this decision to give portfolios to our second line leaders in JD(S) and Congress Party to save the coalition government in Karnataka," he said while talking to reporters here.
The Congress leader said that the decision has been taken by both the parties to make sure that the government is run smoothly.
"Both parties have taken this decision to make sure that is government run smoothly. Earlier too, I have suggested the same to our party leaders..to go with the same strategy, to accommodate portfolios to second-line leaders so that everybody can be happy in the government," he said.
Muniyappa also lamented the inclusion of independent MLAs -- H Nagesh and R Shankar in the government.
"I had also suggested to our leaders not to allocate any portfolio to independent H Nagesh and R Shankar because of their attitude. I told our party leaders not to believe both the independents. Our leaders will take appropriate decision when it is required," he said.
Faced with a crisis, the Congress party made all its 21 ministers resign from the government so that it can the pave for a reshuffle of the Cabinet in which the dissidents, who have resigned, could be accommodated.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, who returned from the US yesterday, and the Congress leaders claimed that the government was safe and would continue. They accused the BJP of trying to topple the government, a charged denied by the saffron party.
Speaking reporters, Kumaraswamy said, "The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This government will run smoothly." (ANI)

