"Decision to release Anand Mohan from Jail by Bihar govt sends wrong message..." Former JDU MP

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Questioning the decision of the Bihar government to release the murder convict and former MP Anand Mohan Singh from Jail, All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz Chairman and Former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ali Anwar on Friday said that the decision gives "wrong message" to "Dalits and backward Muslims".

This comes after Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh walked free from Bihar's Saharsa jail early Thursday morning, a move which was mandated following the amendment of the prison rules by the Bihar government allowing the release of 27 convicts including him.

Speaking to ANI, Ali Anwar said, "The decision has been taken by the Bihar government to release Anand Mohan from Jail gives the wrong message, especially among the Dalits and Backward Classes and Muslims".

"I want to tell the Bihar government that if you have released Anand Mohan, then you should do a review for such prisoners who are in jail for small crimes, and because of no money are not able to present their case in the court through lawyers. Because of this, many people are facing imprisonment, and these people are poor, Dalits, backwards and Pasmanda Muslims," he added.

Ali Anwar further urged the state government to review the jail rules for other backward and poor prisoners as well.

"When these Dons, especially people like Anand Mohan go to jail then many people serve them in better way, and whenever they have to come out, they easily get parol. But what about the poor and Dalit prisoners? That's why I am demanding the to review the jail rules for them also," he said.

The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz Chairman Ali Anwar also lashed out at the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for mocking Bihar Chief Minister to release Anand Mohan from Jail and



"Owaisi himself is dancing to the tunes of BJP. He is the 'Don' of the old Hyderabad city. From, where does he get the moral right to talk like this."

Owaisi recently said that "Nitish Kumar is roaming all over the country in the name of opposition unity and calling himself the prime ministerial candidate. You will tell Dalit community in 2024 that you let go of the person who killed a Dalit officer."

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was serving a life sentence, was released from Saharsa jail on Thursday morning after being behind bars for 15 years.

Singh was convicted for his role in the 1994 murder of the then Gopalganj collector G Krishnaiah during the funeral procession of Muzaffarpur gangster Chotan Shukla.

Recently Bihar Government amended the rules of the Jail manual, an official notification stated that 27 prisoners who have served 14 years or 20 years in jail have been ordered to be released.

G Krishnaiah, a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana.

Anand Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007. A year later, the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court. Mohan then challenged the verdict in Supreme Court but no relief has been granted yet and he has remained in Saharsa jail since 2007.

His wife Lovely Anand has also been a Lok Sabha MP, while their son Chetan Anand is an RJD MLA from Bihar's Sheohar. (ANI)

