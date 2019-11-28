Decision to repeal Article 370 will lead to economic integration of J-K: Goyal

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh that were possibly held back for over 70 years will lead the economic integration post abrogation Article 370.

"It is the initial beginning of the change that we want to see in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh that possibly were held back for over 70 years because we could not engage decisions that were necessary for the unity, integrity and prosperity of the region," Goyal said while speaking at a conclave on 'Kashmironomics' in New Delhi.

"The people of Jammu & Kashmir have remained deprived for too long. This political integration will certainly lead to the economic integration of J&K and that requires a collective effort," he said.

In August this year, the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Parliament also passed a bill to bifurcate the region into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Union Minister said that the government's decision to procure apples is a step towards economic prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir.

He said that the government's decision is an important step to bring back the people of Jammu and Kashmir and make the region an integral part of India is going to usher a new trajectory of growth for the people of the region.

"The world knows, the beauty that Jammu & Kashmir has to offer can make tourism one of the biggest revenue earners for the local people of the region," Goyal said.

"It is a time where food processing, tourism & different products can bring sustainable development to Jammu & Kashmir which can bring long term and balanced development to various parts of the region, reaching the interiors," the Union Minister said.

He said that it is a matter of pride that Constitution Day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday for the first time.

"It was also a great tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who worked for the integration of J&K," Goyal said. (ANI)