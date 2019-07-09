Decision will be made after consulting everyone: Jitin Prasada on making non-Gandhi Cong pres

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Monday said that a decision on making a non-Gandhi party president will be taken after consulting everyone.

When asked 'if consensus can be reached on a non-Gandhi party president' said, "If such a situation arises, a decision will be reached at after consulting everyone. Congress follows the party's Constitution strictly."

The Congress leader said that they were all saddened by the resignation of Rahul Gandhi.

"We are all saddened by his resignation. We do request him to rethink on it," he said.

"But at the same time, things that he said the letter, the challenges before the party, the party will hold a discussion on them at the right time and take decisions," he said.

He also said that a Congress Working Committee meeting will be held soon.

On July 3, Rahul Gandhi had reiterated his decision to quit as the party president. In a four-page resignation letter released on his Twitter handle, Rahul had accepted responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

