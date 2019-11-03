Krishna Saagar Rao (File Photo)
Krishna Saagar Rao (File Photo)

Decisions taken by KCR on TSRTC employees issue in haste with highly suspicious intentions: Telangana BJP

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 02:06 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Telangana unit on Saturday criticised the K Chandrashekar Rao-led state government over its decisions taken regarding the strike of TSRTC employees and said the same has been done with "highly suspicious" intentions.
"BJP feels Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's statements amount to threatening the RTC employees who are on a legal strike. Bare minimum KCR could have done is to invite the union leaders for direct talks with him to resolve this month-long stand-off, instead, he openly threatened hapless employees," K Krishna Saagar Rao, chief spokesperson, Telangana BJP said in a statement.
The BJP leader said that the Chief Minister's decision to permit 5000 private buses is "illegal and unilateral."
"He can't take decisions of this magnitude when 95 per cent of the TSRTC employees are on strike and there's no full-time Managing Director and Chairman for the corporation. BJP considers these decisions are taken in haste with intentions which are highly suspicious. Neither the TSRTC board has approved these decisions nor the employees were taken into confidence," he said.
"It's a joke that the Chief Minister says that private operators will work under TSRTC control, BJP is not amused. His threat that if employees don't join back by November 5, they would no more be TSRTC employees and he will permit another 5000 private buses highlights K Chandrashekar Rao's clear design to sell out TSRTC to his pet private enterprises in this pretext," Krishna Saagar Rao added.
He also said that the BJP will "expose" the Chief Minister and his "selfish designs" to the people of Telangana.
"The height of K Chandrashekar Rao arrogance is to make these sweeping comments and take these hasty decisions when the entire matter is sub-judice and the honourable high court is due to pass an order on the November 7. BJP considers K Chandrashekar Rao actions constitute a challenge to High Court and an open insult to the judges, who are examining this case," the BJP leader said.
Earlier on Saturday, the Telangana Chief Minister set November 5 deadline for protesting TSRTC employees to join back and said that there will be no merger of the transport corporation with the state government "on any condition".
"On any condition there is no merger of RTC with government, this is decided by the state cabinet. 5100 private buses permission are granted in the state. This strike is declared illegal by labour commissioner. If any strike (is) declared illegal then employees and department relation do not exist. This agitation has started especially during the students' exams and festive season," Chandrashekar Rao told media here.
Rao added, "Central government has brought MV Act which permits privatisation, it is the law of land. That is the reason we have taken this decision."
The Chief Minister said that 67 per cent hike was done by the state government
"After the privatisation, all the passes will be valid and accepted. I am not bulldozing, according to the Centre's decision we are acting. We will always work by keeping the public necessity in mind. 5,100 private buses are given route permit in the state. The RTC is demanding for never-ending wishes. The Cabinet decided not to merge RTC with the government. Government has courtesy towards the small jobs. And that is the reason we are hiking their salaries. There is no change in the cabinet decision of privatisation," Rao said.
Before November 5, TSRTC employees who turn back will be accepted, the Chief Minister said.
"If not we will give permission to another 5,000 buses. The opposition parties are the killers. They are provoking the RTC employees and they are responsible for their deaths. RTC Unions and opposition parties are the 100 per cent culprits. Nobody can dictate the government. Wherever the BJP government is present privatization has been done by them. It is BJP who removed RTC in Madhya Pradesh... If we obey the RTC demands then the other corporations will also demand for the same," Rao said.
Employees of the TSRTC have been on strike for the past few weeks now. Earlier this week, they intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.
During the ongoing protest, few TSRTC employees have lost their lives either by committing suicide or depressed by the demonstration.
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pays among other demands. (ANI)

