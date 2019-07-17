Declare Bihar floods as national disaster: Rabri Devi urges PM

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister to declare Bihar floods as a national disaster.

"We have asked the Prime Minister to declare (Bihar floods as) national disaster, send financial assistance to the state and provide food and shelter to the people," Rabri Devi told reporters here.

On Tuesday, Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary of Bihar said that total 33 people have died from floods in the state.

Currently, in Bihar, 19 National Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in Araria, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Didarganj, Gopalganj, Katihar, Madhubani, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Supaul to tackle flood-like situation developed in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also surveyed the flood-hit areas in his state on Sunday and Monday. (ANI)

