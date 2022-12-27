Declare disputed areas on Maharashtra-Karnataka border a union territory: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Amid the simmering tension between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the border issue, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the central government should declare "the disputed areas" as a Union Territory.

"It is not just a case of language and border, but of 'humanity'. Till the issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared as a Union Territory by the central government," Uddhav said in the state Legislative Council.

Uddhav further said that Marathi people residing in the border villages have faced "injustice".

"Marathi-speaking people have been residing in the border villages for generations. Their daily life, language and lifestyle are Marathi. They do not understand Kannad," he said speaking in the Upper House.

Hitting out at the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Uddhav said that he is showing any "calm" towards the matter.



"Bommai said that he will not give an inch of his state's land, but we want to tell him that we want our land, not Karnataka's. For the past many years, both states are facing disputes over the border issue. Both states must be calm but it does not seem to happen with the Karnataka government. They changed the name of Beglaum too.

Shiv Sena leader also stated that at the present, the states need to pass a resolution declaring "these areas" a union territory.

Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.

Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka.

Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter. (ANI)

