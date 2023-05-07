"Deepak Joshi decided to support truth": Kamal Nath after former BJP leader joins Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that the joining of former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Deepak Joshi into Congress is a welcome step and he has decided to "support the truth".

"This is a historic day for politics. Deepak Joshi has decided to support the truth; he is welcome in this fight to save democracy and end Jungle Raj in Madhya Pradesh," Nath said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

Joshi on Saturday joined Congress in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state Assembly elections in the presence of Kamal Nath. The move comes as a setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bhopal.



Joshi, the son of former chairman Minister Kailash Joshi has won three Assembly elections in a row.

Joshi initially ran for the Assembly in 2003 from Bagli in the Dewas district, and he later won twice from the Hatpiplya seat in the same district. Joshi joined Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet after his third election victory and remained a member of it until 2018.

Joshi was defeated in the 2018 Assembly election from Hatpiplya by Congress candidate Manoj Choudhary. (ANI)

