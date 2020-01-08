Deepika Padukone visiting JNU unfortunate, says BJP's Ram Kadam

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday condemned the visit of actor Deepika Padukone to Jawaharlal University to support students protesting against the recent violence in the campus and termed it "unfortunate!".

"It is unfortunate that Deepika Padukone visited JNU. We condemn this," said Kadam while speaking to media.

Targetting the actor, the BJP leader suggested that she should have visited the place with "an agenda of national interest".

"An actor should be an actor. It seems like she was the spokesperson of a political party," he added.

The Bollywood actor on Tuesday had joined students protesting against the recent violence on the JNU campus.

She was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech. She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students.

Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods late on Sunday night. (ANI)

