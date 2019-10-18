Army Chief General speaking at the launch of Indigenous Defence Equipment Exporters Association on Friday in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)
Army Chief General speaking at the launch of Indigenous Defence Equipment Exporters Association on Friday in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

Deeply committed to peace, stability in neighbourhood: Army Chief

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Army Chief Bipin Rawat said on Friday that India was deeply committed to peace and stability in the neighbourhood and would continue to partner with friends as done in the past.
The Army Chief also stated that India is now gradually becoming an export-oriented defence industry and its defence export is set to grow to approximately Rs 35,000 crore by 2024.
Rawat along with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the fourth Defence Attaches's Conclave at the Constitutional Club of India in the national capital.
"We are one of the leading armed forces of the world not only by virtue of our size but by virtue of our extensive combat experience, our professionalism and our apolitical nature. Because of that, we have very unique ethos," said Rawat.
Stressing on the need of strong armed forces for maintaining peace and stability, the Army Chief said for this the armed forces needs to be capable with well-trained manpower.
"We are deeply committed to peace and stability in the neighbourhood and also in the wider region. We will continue as we have in the past to partner with our friends, the concerns, any kind of emerging threats," he said.
Rawat said as India prepares to meet the challenges that lie in its security path with an uncertain and complex world, the country was looking at Defence industry to provide with solutions to meet the needs.
"In the last few years we have seen how the numerous initiatives have been taken and various schemes have been launched to energize the defence sector in India. We remain deeply committed to the ethos of indigenization," he said.
"We place a huge premium on transparency as well, the army's problems and deferential statements are released annually to provide a clear direction to the industry and the industry has responded rather well," he added.
Rawat said India is manufacturing weapons and equipment not just to arm its defence forces but is now gradually becoming an export-oriented defence industry.
"Our defence export which currently ranges in the region of just about Rs 11, 000 crores annually is set to grow to approximately Rs 35,000 crores by the year 2024," said Rawat.
He said in order to maintain peace and stability, the armed forces have to be capable to deliver the intent when called upon to do so.
"For that, we need well-trained manpower, soldiers, sailors and airmen who are empowered. I believe that empowerment of the soldiers come from good training providing them with good quality weapons and equipment," said Rawat.
Rawat further asserted that we are one of the leading armed forces of the world, not only by virtue of our size but by virtue of our extensive combat experience, our professionalism and our apolitical nature.
Rawat said that the next defence expo is scheduled to be held in Lucknow in the first and second week of February 2020, where the defence industries supported by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and private enterprises will showcase their worth.
"A lot of modern technologies will be on display at the sites. We will be coming forward to certify some of the equipment that may be on display," said Rawat.
Speaking on the occasion, Karambir Singh said seas are open by nature, therefore, cooperation was very important and vital for the navy.
"Seas don't divide, they connect. Two-third of the earth's surface is seas. It's huge. You can't do alone. So cooperation needs. We promote the path of peace through constructive engagement, collaborative efforts, capacity building and capability enhancement," Singh said.
"We believe in collective military competency. Not necessary that one nation has all the capacity. We've to learn from each other. Seychelles and Mauritius are making efforts towards marine ecology, Myanmar is a good example of indigenous shipbuilding," he added.
He said Indian navy respects the sovereignty of nations and adhere to international laws.
"We had problems with Bangladesh and we resolved it mutually. We learn from best practices. Indian navy follows the principles of 5S--Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samriddhi," he said. (ANI)

