Defamation suit filed against Telangana CM KCR by BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy has filed a Rs 100 crores defamation suit against Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao alleging that the latter dragged his name in a false case related to recovery of cash during the Dubbaka by-elections.

Venkataswamy told ANI, "During the Dubbaka by-election, the police had found Rs 1 crore. Then the Chief Minister directed the police commissioner to link that case to me and file a false case against me just because I have been exposing the illegal activities of Rao."

"Rao has tried to drag me into a case not related to me and damage my reputation. So, I have filed a 100 crores defamation suit against him and a notice has been sent to him to apologise to me within 7 days or action will be taken," he added.



Venkataswamy further said, "Rao has been behaving like the ninth Nizam of Hyderabad. He has been misusing the police force for his personal ends and is also trying to put a lot of pressure on the BJP activities and the people opposing him."

He added, "For the last few months I have been speaking and bring out the corruption happening in the TRS Government, especially in the Kaleshwaram and Pothureddy projects, his slumber in the farmhouse during COVID crisis and flood crisis."

He further added, "There are many people of TRS who have been distributing money to the voters. The TRS has allotted two crores of rupees per ward to be distributed to the voters. After the recent failure of the public meeting, he has become more desperate to win the election. So he is trying to win by buying voters. But the people have already decided to vote for BJP and teach KCR a lesson for his corruption, for his misdeeds and misgovernance."

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls are scheduled to be held today and the counting of votes shall take place on December 4. (ANI)

