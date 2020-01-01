Defence Minister extends greetings on 62nd DRDO day

New Delhi [India], Jan 01 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion of the 62nd Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Day and wished its personnel a successful year ahead.

"On the 62nd DRDO Day, I extend my warm wishes and greetings to all @DRDO_India personnel and their families. The DRDO has made an immense contribution towards developing cutting edge Defence Technologies and Systems. I wish the DRDO family a remarkable and successful year ahead," Singh said in a tweet.

The Defence Minister also wished for good health and happiness for citizens of the country in the New Year.

"Greetings and warm New Year wishes to everyone. May the year 2020 bring happiness, good health and well being for all of you. Happy New Year to all of you!" the minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings to the citizens of the country and wished for happiness and prosperity for everyone. (ANI)