Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews ongoing, future projects of DRDO

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the ongoing and future projects of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Defence Minister had, on June 12, witnessed the launch of Technology Demonstrator missile vehicle in Balasore conducted by premier defence research agency.

Besides Rajnath, Secretary (Defence Production) Ajay Kumar was also present at the test firing range.

"The missile was launched successfully. Various sensors have been placed on the missile, through which a large number of data has been gathered for various missile subsystems. That data will be analyzed to validate the critical technologies for the purpose the said vehicle was launched," DRDO sources said.

In the test, the technology demonstrated missile was launched in the air using an Agni-series vessel which lifted it off the ground and then separated from the main missile after reaching a higher altitude. (ANI)