Visuals from the Defence Ministry in New Delhi.

Defence Minister seeks detailed presentations on all divisions, departments

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 15:47 IST

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday instructed officials in his ministry to prepare detailed presentations on all divisions and departments under them.
Singh also asked officers to set time-bound targets to achieve desired outcomes.
Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were also present in the meeting at the ministry office located in South Block.
Earlier in the day, Singh took over as Defence Minister two days after he was sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Singh also paid tribute to martyred jawans at the National War Memorial here today.
"Paid tributes to the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, at the National War Memorial today. These fallen heroes represent the character of India who has a long history of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. I salute them for keeping India safe," he tweeted after the visit.
Singh handled the Home ministry in the first term of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. BJP president Amit Shah, who has succeeded him, took over as Home Minister today. (ANI)

