Defence Minister Singh discusses operational preparations with top brass

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with senior officers of his ministry and reviewed operational matters and procurement for the armed forces.

Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Secretary, Defence Finance, Gargi Kaul along with other senior officers of the ministry were present during the meeting, said an official statement of the ministry.

Singh discussed important revenue procurement cases regarding the maintenance of platforms and assets with the armed forces.

He was briefed by the officers regarding ongoing infrastructure projects and plans for the future upgradation. He also reviewed the matters related to the Indian Coast Guard.

He also instructed for holding separate meetings in respect of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force to discuss the operational preparedness of the armed forces. (ANI)

