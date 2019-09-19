Defence Minister was happy, comfortable during the sortie: Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): After flying Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas with Rajanth Singh in Bengaluru, Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari said, "the Defence Minister was very happy and comfortable during the sortie."

Speaking to ANI, the Air Vice-Marshal said, " It was a unique experience. He was very happy and comfortable which was most important for me. We went close to 1000 kilometers."

"During the flight, I showed him various operations of the radar as well as laser pot, maneuvering and turning-off the aircraft," he added.

Singh, who became the first defense minister to fly a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, said he was thrilled and called it a special experience.

The 68-year-old Minister completed a 30-minute sortie in the morning today.

"I was very thrilled and it was a special experience. I want to praise the bravery of our air force fighters and all the armed forces. Tejas is fourth-generation fighter aircraft and it is indigenous. The first time, I flew this and the flight was very smooth and comfortable. I was enjoying," the Union Minister had said. (ANI)

