Defence Minister's remarks on nuclear policy ambiguous: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Congress on Friday termed as "somewhat ambiguous" remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that India follows 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons and what happens in the future will depend on "circumstances".

The party said if there was any change in nuclear policy, it should be stated.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters here that everybody stands behind the nation and the government as far as "defence, sovereignty, and nuclear policy" are concerned.

"However, with this somewhat ambiguous statement, the Defence Minister either intends to keep us guessing or seeks to announce a change in policy."

"The country will be happy to know what the new policy is. But it should not be in ambiguous half-phrases but a full one paragraph declared policy," he said.

Singhvi said the party will welcome the policy. "Whatever the policy is, we will welcome it and stand behind it. Do not do wordplay on something vital and important as nuclear policy," he said.

He was answering a query about Singh's remarks at Pokhran on Friday. Singh had told ANI that on the question of nuclear policy, "till today, we have a policy of no-first-use. What happens in the future, will depend on circumstances."

Singh earlier paid tributes to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the site where the country conducted its second nuclear test in 1998.

"In Pokhran, India emerged as a nuclear power. Despite all restraints, Atalji gave permission for the nuclear test. India was listed among those countries which have nuclear power. I paid homage to Atal ji on his first death anniversary here," Singh said.

Singh's remarks on nuclear policy came amid belligerence displayed by Pakistan leadership after India's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and repeal Article 370.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this week threatened to "teach Delhi a lesson" saying its Army was preparing to respond to anticipated Indian aggression in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India has said Pakistan wanted to create an "alarming picture" of bilateral relations. (ANI)

