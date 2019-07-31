Deft floor management helped BJP get Triple Talaq Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The success of BJP in getting the contentious Bill">Triple Talaq Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha came after some deft political management by the party leaders, which included reaching out to opposition leaders, MPs "individually" and chief ministers of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, party sources said.

They said that the party and the government had made preparations for the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, for which the government had to bring ordinances.

The ruling alliance does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha. Despite this, getting the bill passed has shown lack of opposition unity.

The government had last week succeeded in getting another contentious bill -- the RTI Amendment Bill -- passed in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Congress was keen on sending the Bill">Triple Talaq Bill to select committee but could not succeed in the division.

A BJP leader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the leadership crisis in Congress following the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as party chief also helped the ruling group in managing things with ease.

BSP MP Satish Chandra Misra opposed the Bill">Triple Talaq Bill and demanded that it be referred to select committee. However, BSP MPs were not present during voting, creating a surprise.

When contacted, BSP MP Veer Singh said he was not there in the House as he had a pre-scheduled programme and the Parliament Session was extended.

The absence of some Samajwadi Party members during the voting also created a surprise.

Members of AIADMK and JD-U, an ally of BJP, staged a walkout. Some members of Congress, YSR Congress, TDP, and TRS, apart from about nine from SP and BSP, were not present during voting. NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel were also not present.

The Bill was passed with 99 members in its favour and 88 against it.

A BJP leader said the team led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi did "best floor management in recent history".

While keeping up its floor management, the government kept the listing of the bill a surprise. It became known on Monday that the bill will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Bill">Triple Talaq Bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

The bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha during the previous NDA government despite repeated efforts. It was, therefore, brought to the Parliament again (ANI)

