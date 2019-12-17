Dehradun: Protest organised in solidarity with Jamia, AMU students

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Students belonging to different institutes organised a protest here in solidarity with students of Jamia Millia University, and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, a body of Kashmiri Students was also part of the protest here along with Students Federation of India (SFI).

Dozens of students gathered at the watchtower in Dehradun holding placards demanding justice and enquiry on the role of police personnel in yesterday's action at Delhi's Jamia Milia University.

Students also raised slogans against the law enforcement agency and accused it of being harsh on the students.

Spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami said that thrashing of students without any reason is strongly condemnable.

"We condemn it in harshest words. Dehli Police treated the University like a warzone. Students were paraded inside Jamia by the police. This is totally horrible", Khuehami asserted.

He also stated that violence is not the solution to everything.

"This is the time to stand up to injustice, protect each other from state terror and live up to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution," he added. (ANI)