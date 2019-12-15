Delegation led by CM to meet PM, Home Minister in Delhi: Assam Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Saturday said that a delegation, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, will go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise them about the situation in the state following enactment of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"It has been decided that a delegation, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," Patowary said.

He was referring to protests in the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Assam Chief Minister Sonowal on Saturday appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and harmony.

Sonowal also said he discussed the situation in Assam with his cabinet colleagues, union minister Rameshwar Teli, MPs, MLAs and BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. (ANI)

