Delegation of 1984 anti-Sikh riots' victims demands action against Kamal Nath, Jagdish Tytler

Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A delegation from a welfare society for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims on Thursday met Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore to demand the strictest punishment for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, and a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for all the 27,000 victims.

"1984 Sikh Katle-aam Peerat Welfare Society urged Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to ensure exemplary punishments to 1984 Sikh genocide perpetrators Jagdish Tytler, Kamal Nath and police officials who were still roaming free even after committing a heinous crime against humanity 36 years back," according to a release by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has shown solidarity with the society's cause.

"The delegation also demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for all 27,000 victims on the pattern of that given by the Delhi government," it said.

Sikh Katle-aam Peerat Welfare Society President S Surjit Singh, after submitting the memorandum to the Punjab Governor, said, "We apprised the Governor about the misery of 1984 victim families who have been facing discrimination and ill-treatment at the hands of government officials as well as Congress leaders."

The delegation also raised the issue of the cancellation of red cards of around 163 victim families and demanded immediate revocation of the order and action against officials "who had indulged in such an inhuman and illegal act while showing complete insensitivity towards the miseries of 1984 victims." (ANI)

