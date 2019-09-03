Delegation of J-K Panchayat Association calls on HM Shah over abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

All Jammu Kashmir Panchayat Association, state president, Anil Sharma while talking to media before the meeting said, "We will meet Home Minister Amit Shah. The reason for the meeting is to talk about the abrogation of Article 370. Agenda is to discuss the abrogation of Article 370. We will also talk about Panchayat empowerment."

Another delegation member said they were here to thank him for the abrogation of Article 370.

"We are here to thank him for the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu is peaceful. It was a longstanding demand of Jammu. We are also here to tell them about the problems being faced by our panchayats. It is a moment of happiness for Jammu and Kashmir that such a big step has been taken," the delegation member said.

On August 5, the Central government had announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir. It also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

