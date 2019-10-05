Delhi: AAP jhuggi cell leader, many retired govt officials join BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party Jhuggi Jhopdi Cell president Sushil Chauhan and many others including retired government officials formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party here on Friday.

Delhi BJP Chief and MP Manoj Tiwary and senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta were present at the event.

After joining BJP, the former Delhi AAP Jhuggi cell leader alleged that the Delhi government did not deliver on its promises to the Jhuggi dwellers.

Addressing mediapersons, Manoj Tiwari stated, "After 15 years of misgovernance of Congress, the hopes Jhuggi dwellers had from Kejriwal, have been dashed. Now, nobody can stop us from restoring Delhi to its best version." (ANI)