Delhi: Amit Shah to participate in BJP's Sampark Abhiyan on Art 370 on Sept 2

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sampark Abhiyan' on Article 370 in New Delhi on September 2.

Two committees, who have been formed for the preparation of the Jan Jagaran Abhiyan-public awareness campaign and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 from Septemeber 1 to 30, met in the BJP office this afternoon and discussed the arrangements made for all the programmes to be organised during the one-month-long event.

Under this campaign, several programs will be conducted in 405 places across the country, as well as BJP leaders will meet 2,000 intellectuals. Shah, as the national president of the party, will start the campaign from New Delhi on September 2. However, the names of the personalities to whom Shah will meet at his first meeting are yet to be decided, party sources told ANI.

The public awareness campaign on Article 370 will be conducted in 370 places including 35 big cities, making it a total of 405 places.

According to sources, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi can also participate in any of the events in 35 main cities, Shah along with party working president JP Nadda will continue to participate in the programs to maintain enthusiasm among the workers and to make the campaign successful across the country.

The committees will be headed by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He will participate in several programmes in Uttar Pradesh.

The leaders, included in the teams to look after the arrangements, have been given different responsibilities. A total of 75 programs will be held in Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for which the responsibility has been given to BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda.

In the Sampark Abhiyan, two highly prominent people from different regions across the country will explain why Article 370 was abrogated and its consequences.

Under the Jan Jagaran Abhiyan, small gatherings will be rallies and many campaigns will be carried out. (ANI)