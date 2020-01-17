Delhi Assembly Election: 339 FIRs registered under Excise Act, police seize Rs 78,43,020 cash

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections, Delhi police claim to have seized Rs 78, 43,020 in cash and confiscate huge amount of illegal liquor and drugs.

Further, a total of 339 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 347 persons are arrested.

A statement from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer said, "A total of 82 FIRs and 5 Daily Diary entries have been lodged till January 15 out of which six are from Aam Admi Party (AAP) and two from Congress. Rest 79 counts are under non-political entries."

Till January 15, 126 FIR's have been registered under the Arms Act, in which 137 persons are arrested and 109.65 Kg drugs and narcotics have been seized.

Also, five cases are recorded against the violation in cases such misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and gratification of electors.

A total of 4,46,602 hoardings/banners/posters were removed under the Defacement of Properties Act by the local bodies.

47 bottles, 318 Half bottles, 25,681 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 502 bottles, 194 Half, 89,391 quarters of Country liquor and 107 bottles beer were seized.

Moreover, 146 unlicensed arms/weapons seized and 204 cartridges/explosives/bombs seized.

3095 licensed arms deposited, 1,640 persons have been booked under various sections of CRPC and 36,015 persons booked under the Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.

Delhi Assembly Election will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

