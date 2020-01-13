Delhi assembly polls: Former Congress MLA Ram Singh, 3 others join AAP

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader and former MLA from Badarpur along with three others on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Vinay Mishra, son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra along with social worker Jai Bhagwan and activist Deepu Chaudhary joined the AAP.

Soon after joining the party, Ram Singh said, "The work of Arvind Kejriwal inspired him to join the party."

Meanwhile, Vinay Mishra stated that the policies of AAP on education, health, electricity, and water brought changes in the lives of people.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has finalised 14 candidates for the ensuing Delhi Assembly elections.

The sources said that Congress will announce the list of candidates only after the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declare their candidates.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

