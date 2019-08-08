MLA Anil Bajpai who has been disqualified from the Delhi assembly
MLA Anil Bajpai who has been disqualified from the Delhi assembly

Delhi Assembly speaker disqualifies MLAs Anil Bajpai, Devendra Sehrawat

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:32 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday disqualified legislators Anil Bajpai and Devendra Sehrawat on grounds of defection.
An Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Gandhi Nagar, Bajpai had joined Bharatiya Janata Party in May this year, while Sehrawat, who represented Bijwasan assembly constituency, also joined the saffron party after being suspended from AAP.
On June 20, AAP MLA Saurav Bhardwaj had filed an anti-defection petition in the Assembly against Bajpai and Sehrawat for joining BJP earlier this year, following which Speaker had issued a notice to them.
On July 24, the Delhi High Court had refused to entertain petitions of Bajpai and Sehrawat challenging Goel's decision to initiate disqualification proceedings against them.
"It is not obligatory on the part of the Speaker to decide on the preliminary objections first. It is for the Speaker to decide the disqualification proceedings. We leave this issue to be decided by the Speaker," a division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar observed.
"We find no reason to impose any mathematical formula for the House that it must decide the preliminary objection first or disqualification along with the objection together. It is the prerogative power of the Speaker to evolve his own procedure to conduct the proceedings in the House," it said.
Earlier, a single bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru had dismissed the pleas of the rebel MLAs, citing lack of merit.
Both the legislators had moved the high court against the jurisdiction of the Speaker to hear the case of their dismissal.

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:52 IST

Campaign to sensitise people on benefits of breastfeeding every...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the first week of every month will be dedicated to sensitising people about the multiple benefits of breastfeeding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:30 IST

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits Bhimber Gali, Kupwara and Baramulla sectors

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts in Bhimber Gali sector and hinterland posts in Chandarkot sector to review operational preparedness and prevale

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:27 IST

J-K, Ladakh hold potential to become biggest tourist destination...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have the potential to become the biggest tourist destination in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:26 IST

Maharashtra flood: 27 dead, 2 lakh evacuated in Pune Division

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:25 IST

Employees in J-K govt, police to get same perks as their...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu-Kashmir Police will get the same perks and privileges as that of their counterparts in other Union Territories.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:21 IST

Decades of dynastic rule deprived J-K youth of leadership...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and take it to greater heights, as the past era of 'dynastic politics' deprived them of such opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:19 IST

This shop in Ahmedabad sells Rakhis with social messages

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In a bid to spread the message of communal harmony, this shop in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is selling Rakhis with a social message.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:17 IST

Samhjauta Express with 70 passengers on board enters Pakistan

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Samhjauta Express, the bilateral train service between India and Pakistan, left Attari at 6.40 pm and cross over to Wagah on the other side of the border at 7 pm on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:13 IST

Pakistan used Article 370, 35A as weapon to instigate people's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Pakistan used Articles 370 and 35 A as a weapon to "instigate" people's sentiments against the country and expressed confidence that in the new order the state would be free of terrorism and separatism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:12 IST

Locals dance on waterlogged National Highway in Karnataka's Belagvi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Amidst flood-like situation enveloping Karnataka, locals here danced on DJ music on waterlogged National Highway in Yamagarni village in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:11 IST

BJP-ruled states asked to pass resolution thanking Modi, Shah...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Buoyed by the scrapping of Article 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory governed directly by the central dispensation, the central unit of BJP has asked all BJP-led state governments and local bodies governed by it to pass a resolution thanking Prime Mi

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:10 IST

PM woos youth of J and K, promises employment

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Wooing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured them that local youth will receive employment as public and private sectors would be encouraged and vacant posts in government would be filled up expeditiously.

Read More
iocl