Delhi Assembly's Budget Session from March 23

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Budget Session of Delhi Assembly will commence on March 23.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia will present the Budget on March 25. It will conclude on March 27.

The Delhi government had presented an annual budget with an outlay of Rs 60,000 for 2019-20 in February, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had described it as a "budget for all." (ANI)

