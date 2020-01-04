Delhi BJP chief seeks apologies from Kejriwal for 'spreading lies' on registry of unauthorised colonies

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Delhi unit BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday demanded an apology from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "spreading lies" over the registry of properties in the city's unauthorised colonies.

"Chief Minister Kejriwal should apologise to the people for spreading lies. We will take legal action against him if he does not apologise to them in the next 24 hours," said Tiwari during a press conference here.

"The Kejriwal government could not fix the boundaries of the unauthorised colonies within the time fixed for it and they sought extension of time again and again from the Urban Development Ministry," he said.

Claiming that Kejriwal did not want to confer ownership rights to these people, the BJP MP said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government took over the work of regularising these colonies and completed this work within 100 days."

Cornering Kejriwal for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said: "The AAP chief is also confused and hence he is against the CAA ... CAA has been framed to save such minorities from prosecution but Kejriwal is opposing it." (ANI)

